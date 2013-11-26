(Adds details on output and weather)
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Sugar output in Brazil's
center-south fell 20 percent to 1.96 million tonnes in the first
half of November from the previous fortnight after rains picked
up at the end of the crushing season, local industry association
Unica said on Tuesday.
Brazil's center-south crushed more than 542 million tonnes
of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will
tend to intensify as the main cane-growing region moves deeper
into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more
difficult and costly.
Mills in the center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of
Brazil's sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down
crushing by Christmas.
"The production numbers to this moment confirm our
expectation of a 10 percent growth this season," Unica's
technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.
Cumulative sugar output since April reached 31.53 million
tonnes, up 1.4 percent from a year ago, Unica said.
While Brazil's center-south sugar production is expected to
finish up the season at 34.2 million tonnes, little changed from
last year's output, ethanol production will grow sharply to
absorb all of this year's expansion in the cane crop.
Ethanol output so far this year is up 20 percent at 23.13
billion liters from last year. Growth in the anhydrous ethanol
market was most pronounced at 27 percent from last year, while
hydrous ethanol output grew by 15 percent, so far this season
from last. Anhydrous is used as a fuel additive in gasoline and
hydrous is sold pure at the pump to compete against gasoline.
By Nov. 15, 27 mills have ended crushing for the season
compared with the 45 mills in the center-south that had closed
by this time last year when they processed a smaller crop of 533
million tonnes.
Rodrigues said mills were producing more sugar than
otherwise would have been expected so late in the season
"because many units ... wanted to avoid any problems in covering
deliveries for sales already closed with buyers."
Mills were utilizing 47.85 percent of their cane to produce
sugar and the rest of it for ethanol in November, little changed
from late October, Unica reported.
At this time last year when sugar prices were nearly 10
percent higher than they are now, mills were directing slightly
more than 50 percent of their cane to sugar production. But the
Brazilian real has depreciated 10 percent against the dollar
over the past year, making sugar exports, which are priced in
dollars, more attractive.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)