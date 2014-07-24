(Adds comment from analyst)
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, July 24 Sugar output from the world's
biggest exporter of the commodity Brazil stayed unexpectedly
strong in the first half of July despite a few days of rain that
typically slows harvesting, the cane industry said on Thursday.
After futures markets looked past the otherwise bullish news
of a 6 percent drop in cane crushing versus late June due to
rain, the New York ICE sugar front month contract pared
back early gains on the surprisingly strong sugar output.
Mills in the main center-south cane region churned out 2.55
million tonnes of the sweetener from July 1 to 15, just slightly
off output of 2.58 million tonnes in the second half of June
when weather was ideal, industry association Unica said in its
latest biweekly report.
The numbers are likely to continue to weigh on prices which
ended the day not far off July lows at 17.05 cents/lb. Mills'
decisions to allocate more of their cane crush to sugar than
they did last month will likely underscore this pressure from
the supply side.
"It's natural for companies to take advantage of the moment
when cane is more suitable for sugar production (than ethanol)
to produce the sweetener and cover their necessary future
commitments for delivery," Unica's technical director Antonio de
Padua Rodrigues said.
Mills maintained sugar output under the moister conditions
of July by allocating more of their crush to production of the
sweetener, while easing off production of ethanol. In the first
half of the month, 46.4 percent of the cane crushed went to
sugar production compared with 45.6 percent in the final half of
June, Unica said.
The cumulative sugar output numbers remain bullish as well
with production up 13 percent from last year at 12.89 million
tonnes by July 15.
The cost of maintaining sugar output under wet conditions
played out in the ethanol numbers. Output of the cane-based
biofuel eased to 1.81 billion liters in early July, versus 1.90
billion liters in the second half of June.
Unica said in its previous report released earlier this
month that crushing of the 2014/15 cane crop in the center-south
would likely end earlier than previously anticipated because of
the drought limiting the size of the total cane crop.
While the crushing campaign was expected earlier this year
to last from March through December, harvesting is expected to
wind down in November due to the smaller crop and rapid progress
in the early half of the crushing season.
"The speed of the CS Brazil crop, the prompt surplus and
slow demand combined is affecting not just off-take but physical
values as traders try to find homes for the sugar," commodities
advisers Agrilion said after the release of Unica's report.
Agrilion added that spot Brazilian raw sugar from Santos was
offered a year ago at a 10-point discount to the October 2013
contract, while last week the same quality of sugar was offered
at a discount of 60-70 points to the October 2014 contract.
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York and
Fabiola Gomes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Franklin Paul, Grant
McCool and James Dalgleish)