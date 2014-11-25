(Adds comment)
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Sugar output in Brazil, the
world's top exporter of the commodity, is slowing quickly as a
drought over the past year brings an early end to the crushing
season over the coming weeks, cane industry association Unica
said on Tuesday.
Mills in the main center-south cane belt produced 1.21
million tonnes of sugar over the first two weeks of November,
down 42 percent from the previous two weeks in late October and
39 percent from the same fortnight last year.
The news slightly supported sugar futures prices, but
traders are likely to turn their focus elsewhere as Brazil winds
down its crushing season and solid early harvest results from
India capture attention.
Unica said the drop in sugar output reflected the expected
drop in crushing this season. The severe drought over the cane
belt that started in January decimated the crop and accelerated
harvest through the year.
"The losses to the crop began to show up in this fortnight,
as it is the first time this season that the cumulative cane
processed fell behind the volume seen last year," Unica director
Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.
By mid-November, 82 of the region's 320-odd mills had closed
for the season, compared with 31 closures a year earlier.
Unica estimated that mills on average would close the
crushing season around the end of November, or 30 days earlier
than usual. Mills typically end crushing by the year-end
holidays, when rain complicates harvest and reduces yields.
Heavy rains forecast for Brazil's cane belt over the next
five days - some of the first of the season - are expected to
hasten mills' decisions to close.
Operating costs typically rise for mills in wet weather, and
the quality of cane now being harvested is particularly poor
because it was most affected by dry weather early this year.
Michael McDougall of Newedge said the latest Unica numbers
came in fairly close to market expectations but added that sugar
production would continue to fall from last year's levels.
"The focus now begins to shift away from Brazil," McDougall
said. "The drop in production was supportive, but (Unica data)
is becoming less and less important as we get into the end of
the crush."
Front-month New York ICE futures were up 0.4 percent
from Monday's close at 16.07 cents/lb after the release of
Unica's report.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Additional reporting by Chris
Prentice in New York; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)