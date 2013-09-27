(Adds quote from director of Job, export data from Trade
Ministry)
By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil's main
sugarcane-producing region in the center-south is expected to
import between 1 billion and 1.5 billion liters of U.S. ethanol
in the December-April period between harvests, local sugar and
ethanol analyst Job Economy said on Friday.
Job Economy's director, Julio Maria Borges, said Brazil's
center-south would crush 586 million tonnes of cane this season,
while leaving 15 million to 20 million tonnes of mature cane
unharvested until the next season's crushing starts in April.
Borges said the 2014/15 center-south crop is expected to
expand by 30 million tonnes from the current one.
"We are going to import corn ethanol during the center-south
interharvest. Today the price is right. It's cheaper than local
anhydrous ethanol," Borges said.
He said that imports would help meet growing demand for the
biofuel. The Brazilian government raised the mandatory blend for
ethanol in commercial gasoline to 25 percent on May 1 from 20
percent previously.
Brazil has also been exporting some of its ethanol to the
United States, primarily, where it wins a premium due to its
advanced biofuel status under the Environmental Protection
Agency's Renewable Fuels Standards.
Brazil exported nearly 2 billion liters through August
compared with 1.3 billion over the same period last year, Trade
Ministry data showed.
Borges expects Brazil's center-south to produce 25 billion
liters of ethanol this season, 3.6 billion liters more than last
year.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
by John Wallace and Andrew Hay)