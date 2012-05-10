* Government decries high prices, few rooms for Rio + 20
* Hotel room rates at least 5 times normal-Reuters research
* Visitors from non-government groups scrambling for lodging
* Senate asks Rio mayor to negotiate lower rates with hotels
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASÍLIA, May 10 Brazilian government officials
said on Thursday they are worried about high prices and low
availability of hotel rooms in Rio de Janeiro during a
high-profile United Nations summit scheduled for next month.
With less than six weeks left before the U.N. Summit on
Sustainable Development, scheduled to kick off on June 20, many
would-be visitors are complaining that they are finding scarce
vacancies and exorbitant prices for the few rooms they do manage
to track down.
Recent research by Reuters suggests rooms are listing for at
least five times the normal rate the following week.
Despite its lush setting, popular beaches, and renowned
nightlife, Rio is infamous for its aged, costly and scarce hotel
rooms.
The problems cause frequent frustration for business
travelers in a city with growing oil and financial industries.
and are prompting many critics to worry about Rio's capacity
ahead of much bigger events - namely the World Cup of soccer in
2014 and the Olympic Games in 2016.
The upcoming U.N. gathering, informally known as Rio + 20
because of the two-decade anniversary of the landmark Earth
Summit in the city in 1992, is expected to draw more than 50,000
participants.
To prepare for the crush of government delegations from
around the world, Brazil's government months ago reserved as
much as 80 percent of the city's hotel stock. But the blanket
reservation created a virtual block on available rooms for
visitors from non-governmental groups, demonstrators, and others
who hope to attend.
"We're worried," said Antonio Patriota, Brazil's foreign
minister, in comments to reporters after a Senate hearing on
preparations for the summit. "We want Rio + 20 to be inclusive,
but the prices are very high."
Even some official delegations have been put off by the
steep rates. The European Parliament, for instance, recently
said it had slashed its delegation from 11 people to one.
"The absence of the European Parliament or other authorities
will be harmful," said Luiz Henrique da Silveira, a senator from
the southern state of Santa Catarina. At his bidding, the Senate
approved an official request to Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, asking
him to negotiate with hotel owners or help subsidize the cost of
rooms from municipal coffers.
By late Thursday, the mayor's office had not yet received
the request.
COSTLY NIGHT IN COPACABANA
A online search Thursday for rooms in the city found only
one of 135 listed properties - a hotel far from Rio's most
popular and convenient districts - with vacancy during the
event. A search last week yielded one available room in the
popular Copacabana neighborhood, advertising a nightly rate of
2,263 reais ($1,151) during the summit, compared with only 431
reais a week later.
Rio's local hotel association said occupancy during the
period is expected to surpass 95 percent.
Even with the high prices and confirmed absence of several
notable world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama,
Patriota said the government has received assurances that most
of the official delegations would attend.
François Hollande, France's president-elect, and Russian
President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday they will attend,
Brazil's government said.
($1 = 1.965 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasília, Additional
reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Writing by Paulo
Prada, Editing by Jan Paschal)