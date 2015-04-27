April 27 Following are the terms of the currency swap auction that Brazil's central bank will hold on Friday to roll over similar contracts maturing early next month. The auction will take place between 1430-1440 GMT and its result will be announced after 1450 GMT. Auction date Expiration date Number of swaps offered 04/28/2015 03/01/2016 up to 10,600 04/28/2015 10/03/2016 up to 10,600