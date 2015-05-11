BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Inc, units enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement
* Tetra Technologies Inc - units entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated August 4, 2014
May 11 Following are the terms of the currency swap auction that Brazil's central bank will hold on Tuesday to roll over similar contracts maturing on June 1. The auction will take place between 1430-1440 GMT and its result will be announced after 1450 GMT. Auction date Expiration date Number of swaps offered 05/12/2015 05/02/2016 up to 8,100 05/12/2015 11/01/2016 up to 8,100
DAKAR, May 9 Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to recover slightly to 2.6 percent this year after hitting a more than two-decade low last year as commodity exporters struggled with lower prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday