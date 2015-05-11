May 11 Following are the terms of the currency swap auction that Brazil's central bank will hold on Tuesday to roll over similar contracts maturing on June 1. The auction will take place between 1430-1440 GMT and its result will be announced after 1450 GMT. Auction date Expiration date Number of swaps offered 05/12/2015 05/02/2016 up to 8,100 05/12/2015 11/01/2016 up to 8,100