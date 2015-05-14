BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
May 14 Following are the terms of the currency swap auction that Brazil's central bank will hold on Friday to roll over similar contracts maturing on June 1. The auction will take place between 1430-1440 GMT and its result will be announced after 1450 GMT. Auction date Expiration date Number of swaps offered 05/15/2015 05/02/2016 up to 8,100 05/15/2015 11/01/2016 up to 8,100
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.