April 24 Following are the results of the Brazilian central bank's daily currency swap auction. The bank has been selling swaps on a regular basis to roll over similar contracts that mature in the following month. Auction date Expiration date Swaps offered Swaps sold 04/24/2015 03/01/2016 up to 10,600 8,000 04/24/2015 10/03/2016 up to 10,600 2,600