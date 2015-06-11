BRASILIA, June 11 Brazil's government has
drastically reduced the amount of funds it will borrow from
Sweden this year to pay for a fighter jet deal with Saab
but talks to lower interest rates are ongoing, the
defense ministry said on Thursday.
To reduce financing costs in the midst of a fiscal crunch,
Brazil has cut from 1 billion reais ($318 million) to 200
million the credit it will take this year from Sweden's export
credit agency SEK, a spokeswoman said, confirming statements
made on Wednesday by Defense Minister Jaques Wagner.
A failure to agree on financing terms for the contract could
force Brazil and Saab to renegotiate the $5.4 billion sale of 36
Gripen fighter jets.
"The Swedish government understands Brazil's fiscal
situation and has agreed to this," the spokeswoman said of the
cut in financing for 2015.
She said Sweden has not agreed to lower interest rates set
in a sales contract signed last year and negotiations continue.
Wagner told Brazilian media that Brazil had to reduce the
financing costs of the Saab Gripen deal due to a budget freeze
imposed in Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's austerity agenda.
Swedish Enterprise Minister Mikael Damberg was in Brasilia
last week to discuss with Levy and Wagner the financing contract
that has to be concluded by June 24, eight months after the
plane deal was signed.
Wagner said the negotiations over the financing costs will
not undo the overall agreement to renew the Brazilian Air
Force's aging fighter fleet with Saab Gripens.
A spokesman for SEK in Stockholm, Edvard Unsgaard, said the
agency has submitted a tender for the financing deal with
Brazil, but declined to comment further as the contract has not
been finalized.
Saab said Brazil was in negotiations with SEK on a financing
package and the company was not part of the talks.
Saab press officer Sebastian Carlsson said he expected the
main agreement signed in October to go through as planned.
"We don't know anything that suggests otherwise," he said.
The first Gripens should be delivered to Brazil in 2019.
Saab plans to set up a Brazilian assembly line producing the
fighter jets through 2024.
($1 = 3.1406 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and by Daniel Dickson
and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; Editing by Andrew Hay)