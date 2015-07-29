(Adds minister's comments)
BRASILIA, July 29 Sweden has agreed to reduce
the cost of financing a $5.4 billion sale of 36 Gripen fighter
jets to the Brazilian Air Force, Brazil's Defense Minister
Jaques Wagner said on Wednesday.
Protracted talks over the terms of the financing had delayed
a final agreement on the Gripen NG fighter jets made by Swedish
planemaker Saab AB.
In the midst of a fiscal crunch, the Brazilian government
had sought to reduce the 2.54 percent interest rate agreed last
year with Sweden's export credit agency SEK, as part of an
austerity drive by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy.
Wagner said the two sides agreed to cut the commercial
interest reference rate to 2.19 percent for the SEK financing
which Brazil will repay over 25 years with an eight-year grace
period.
"The solution was good for both countries. We are going to
enter into a world of advanced technology," Wagner said in a
ministry statement. The deal will be signed in 12 days and
scores of Brazilian engineers will go to Sweden for training
with Saab as part of a technology transfer arrangement, he said.
The first Gripens should be delivered to Brazil in 2019.
Saab plans to set up a Brazilian assembly line producing the
fighter jets through 2024 in partnership with Brazilian
planemaker Embraer SA.
The contract provides for full transfer of technology and
the production of 15 of the jets in Brazil, including a run of
eight two-seater planes, a new version to be made uniquely on
the Brazilian production line at the request of the country's
air force, the ministry said.
Brazil awarded the contract in December 2013, choosing
Saab's fighter over Boeing Co.'s F-18 Super Hornet and
the Rafale made by France's Dassault Aviation SA.
Brazil signed an additional $245 million deal with Saab in
April to supply arms for the Gripens.
