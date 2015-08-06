BRASILIA Aug 5 Brazil's Senate approved on
Wednesday a $4.6 billion financing agreement reached last week
with Sweden for the purchase of 36 Gripen fighter jets from
Swedish planemaker Saab AB for the Brazilian Air
Force.
The Senate rushed through a request from President Dilma
Rousseff's government authorizing it to borrow up to 39.88
billion Swedish crowns from Sweden's export credit agency SEK
and take out an additional loan in dollars for $245.3 million.
In the midst of a fiscal crunch, Brazil managed to negotiate
better terms, reducing the interest rate for the SEK financing
to 2.19 percent from 2.54 percent agreed last year. Brazil has
25 years to repay the loan, with an eight-year grace period.
The borrowing authorization was backed by opposition parties
who said it was a strategic purchase for the country's defense.
The first Gripen NG fighter jets should be delivered to
Brazil in 2019. Saab plans to set up a Brazilian assembly line
producing the fighter jets through 2024 in partnership with
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA.
The contract provides for full transfer of technology and
the production of 15 of the jets in Brazil.
Brazil awarded the contract in December 2013, choosing
Saab's fighter over Boeing Co.'s F-18 Super Hornet and
the Rafale made by France's Dassault Aviation SA.
Brazil signed an additional $245 million deal with Saab in
April to supply arms for the Gripens.
($1 = 8.6783 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)