BRASILIA Aug 5 Brazil's Senate approved on
Wednesday a $4.6 billion financing agreement reached last week
with Sweden for the purchase of 36 Gripen fighter jets from
Swedish planemaker Saab AB for the Brazilian Air
Force.
The Senate rushed through a request from President Dilma
Rousseff's government authorizing it to borrow up to 39.88
billion Swedish crowns from Sweden's export credit agency SEK
for the planes and an additional $245.3 million for weaponry.
In the midst of a fiscal crunch, Brazil managed to negotiate
better terms, reducing the interest rate on the main credit to
2.19 percent from 2.54 percent agreed last year. Interest on the
smaller dollar loan was set at 3.56 percent. Brazil has 25 years
to repay the loans with an eight-year grace period.
Despite Brazil's economic difficulties, the borrowing
authorization was backed by opposition parties who said the
purchase was of strategic importance for the country's defense.
The first Gripen NG fighter jets should be delivered to
Brazil in 2019. Saab plans to set up a Brazilian assembly line
producing the fighter jets through 2024 in partnership with
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA.
The contract provides for full transfer of technology and
the production of 15 of the jets in Brazil.
Brazil awarded the contract in December 2013, choosing
Saab's fighter over Boeing Co.'s F-18 Super Hornet and
the Rafale made by France's Dassault Aviation SA.
Brazil signed an additional $245 million contract with Saab
in April to provide arms for the Gripens.
($1 = 8.6783 Swedish crowns)
