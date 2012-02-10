Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
* Barroso steps down as part of merger with LAN
* Marco Bologna takes over as CEO of TAM
BRASILIA Feb 10 Brazilian airline TAM said on Friday that Chief Executive Libano Barroso is stepping down to take up another position within the holding company that controls the carrier ahead of a merger with Chilean airline LAN.
TAM said he will be replaced by Marco Bologna, currently the president of holding company TAM S.A. and a former CEO of TAM airlines.
Barroso, who led the carrier for more than two years, will temporarily appointed vice-president of finances for the holding company to help create the new merged airline, LATAM. He will later become LATAM Chief Financial Officer.
LAN is moving to take over TAM and create Latin America's largest airline, offering destinations from Frankfurt to Sydney.
LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010 and their combined market capitalization is second only to Air China among the world's airlines.
