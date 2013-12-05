India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
RIO DE JANEIRO Jaguar Land Rover Ltd confirmed on Thursday its plans to invest 750 million reais to build a factory in Rio de Janeiro with a capacity of 24,000 vehicles per year.
The luxury unit of Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said production should begin in 2016. Jaguar Land Rover has about 53 percent of Brazil's luxury SUV market and plans to sell 10,000 vehicles next year compared with about 8,000 last year.
At first the factory will focus on the Brazilian market, before eventually considering exports to Latin America, the company's most senior executive in the region, Flavio Padovan, told journalists at a press conference.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.