UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 16 Tata Motors is in talks with Brazilian authorities about setting up a plant to assemble Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Freelander four-by-fours, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Once assured that it can produce cars in sufficient volume, Jaguar Land Rover will then look at setting up a plant in Brazil, which is on track to become the world's third-biggest car market, the FT said.
"We thought about setting up a plant or assembly line, but you need a critical mass of volume. Therefore, we are talking to government about how this kind of step can be made for a small company like us," the FT quoted JLR chief executive, Ralf Speth, as saying.
The British luxury brand, which Tata bought for $2.3 billion in 2008, produces the bulk of its cars at three plants in England.
JLR's growth in overseas markets has helped insulate Tata from a sluggish domestic car market which grew just 2.2 percent in the last financial year.
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
* IPO seen as a boost for Rocket Internet (Adds comments from CEO, background)