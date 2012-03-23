* Report comes after coffee contracts migrated offshore
* Finance Ministry, BM&FBovespa did not comment on story
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's government may
exempt the amount of money set aside as collateral for
commodities contracts from paying a tax on financial
transactions to prevent investors from settling such contracts
overseas, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Friday.
The tax, known as IOF, charges a levy of 6 percent on margin
deposits for transactions executed at the nation's sole
financial exchange operator, BM&FBovespa. According
to Valor, which did not say how it obtained the information, the
plan may stave off a migration to international exchanges.
In recent weeks, market participants have complained that a
series of hikes on the IOF or attempts by the government to
broaden the scope of the tax led to a surge in the amount of
coffee contracts settled overseas, Valor said.
A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry in Brasilia said the
ministry does not comment on market speculation. Calls made to
BM&FBovespa's press office in São Paulo were not immediately
answered.
The government has used the IOF tax as its main tool to
limit a surge in capital inflows that gained momentum in the
wake of the global financial crisis of late 2008. Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday that the government will
take further measures to prevent the currency from rallying
further.
The lighter tax burden would be welcome by traders and
producers of grains and coffee. A higher IOF tax on such
transactions has raised costs for commodities traders, who also
have to hold positions in the foreign exchange currency to
buffer excessive fluctuations in the currency.
The number of open contracts for coffee held by foreign
investors at the exchange's BM&F commodities segment fell to an
average 1,200 now from about 8,100 before the imposition of the
levy on such contracts, in 2010, the newspaper said.
Even local traders are settling such transactions offshore,
Valor said, citing Lúcio Dias, commercial director at Cooxupé, a
confederation of coffee producers.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)