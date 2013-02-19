* Government studies changes in tax rates on bonds
* Seen as way to encourage investment for long run
* Finance ministry did not have an immediate comments
SAO PAULO, Feb 19 The Brazilian government is
considering lowering taxes on fixed-rate debt investments to
discourage demand for local bonds whose yields are pegged to
short-term interest rates, Valor Econômico reported, without
saying how it obtained the information.
Under a draft proposal being analyzed at the finance
ministry, fixed-rate instruments as well as funds investing in
such type of debt with maturities longer than one year could pay
a 15 percent income tax rate, down from the current 22 percent,
the newspaper said.
A group of finance ministry economists is defending that the
lower tax burden only applies to investment or funds with
exposure to fixed-rate instruments with maturities longer than
two years, the newspaper said. Investments pegged to the
overnight Selic lending rate - the central bank's benchmark rate
- could bear a heavier tax burden under the plan, the paper
added.
A finance ministry spokeswoman in Brasilia did not have an
immediate comment on the Valor report. An e-mail request for a
comment on the Valor report did not get a response.
About 15 percent of the 2 trillion reais ($1.02 trillion) of
investor money currently in investment funds is pegged to the
Selic or another short-term interest rate gauge. According to
one source within the government's economic team, the lower tax
burden for fixed-rate debt "would entice longer-termed
investments and detach them from short-term rates," Valor said.
The news comes as speculation mounts that the central bank
is considering raising the Selic for the first time in more than
1 1/2 years to head off quickening inflation. Usually, when
central bank policymakers raise the Selic, investors tend to
migrate from fixed, toward floating-rate debt to benefit from
the latter instruments' higher yields.