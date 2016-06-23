BRASILIA, June 23 Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday before the Senate's Agriculture Committee that he would oppose a government proposal to tax farm exports as a way to cover a growing deficit in the country's social security program.

The president's Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper published on Thursday the tax was part of a proposal to reform Brazil's social security program. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)