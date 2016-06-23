BRASILIA, June 23 Brazil's Agriculture Minister
Blairo Maggi said on Thursday before the Senate's Agriculture
Committee that he would oppose a government proposal to tax farm
exports as a way to cover a growing deficit in the country's
social security program.
The president's Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told the
Estado de S. Paulo newspaper published on Thursday the tax was
part of a proposal to reform Brazil's social security program.
