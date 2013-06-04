BRASILIA, June 4 Brazil will scrap a tax on
inflows of investment capital destined for the purchase of fixed
income assets like bonds, due to an expected reduction in
international liquidity, said Finance Minister Guido Mantega
late on Tuesday.
"We have observed a reduction in the international liquidity
coming to Brazil ... we are removing the obstacles for the entry
of capital to Brazil for fixed income assets," Mantega told
reporters in Brasilia.
The removal of the 6 percent tax, effective Wednesday, takes
away a key defence Brazil had put up to prevent its currency
strengthening further in recent years as comparatively high
yields on its assets drew cheap capital borrowed abroad to its
financial markets.
Brazil's currency and those of other emerging
market countries weakened last week on expectations that loose
monetary policies in the United States would soon come to an end
as its economy shows signs of recovery.
The move could also counter criticism by foreign investors
over President Dilma Rousseff's frequent interventions in the
private sector as she attempts to jump-start economic recovery.
"This indicates there could be a reduction in liquidity in
international markets. This will be positive for the global
market," Mantega said. "(We) are comfortable about reducing the
IOF, making this market normalized and self-adjusting."