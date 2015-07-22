BRASILIA, July 22 The Brazilian government says
that over 29,000 companies could be eligible to join a program
to renegotiate tax liabilities, a senior official said on
Wednesday.
The total of tax credits that those companies could use to
renegotiate their outstanding liabilities with the federal
government amounts to 860 billion reais ($267 billion), said
Jorge Rachid, the head of Brazil's tax agency.
The program was unveiled earlier in the day in the
government's official gazette.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal)