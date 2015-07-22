(Adds program terms, comments from tax agency chief)
By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, July 22 Brazil's government will
provide incentives for over 29,000 companies to use about 860
billion reais ($267 billion) worth of tax credits to settle
existing tax debts, in the latest effort by President Dilma
Rousseff to raise more revenues and cut a ballooning budget
deficit.
Under the program, unveiled in a decree on Wednesday,
companies will be allowed to use tax credits related to
non-operational losses to trim part of their overdue tax bills.
Firms joining the program must pay a minimum 43 percent of their
debt in cash.
The plan is the latest in recent years by Receita Federal,
as the tax watchdog is known, to raise money from companies
fighting massive tax liabilities. The program could fetch
between 5 billion reais and 15 billion reais in one-time
proceeds this year, two officials familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Companies will have until Sept. 30 to join the program and
settle their tax debts, Jorge Rachid, the head of the tax
agency, said in a news conference. The decree has to be
discussed and be passed into law by Congress within the next 180
days.
"The urgency of this initiative is justified by the fact
that we do need to reduce the amount of tax liabilities," Rachid
said. "We understand the time dynamics of Congress, so that is
why we are moving fast with this."
Rousseff is struggling to find fresh sources of revenue to
offset a sharp drop in tax collections amid a steep economic
downturn. Despite her efforts, the government is expected to
announce later in the day a reduction in its key fiscal surplus
goal for the year.
Reducing the so-called primary surplus goal from the current
1.1 percent of gross domestic product target could complicate
Rousseff's bid to retain Brazil's investment-grade credit
rating. Looking ahead, economists are beginning to question the
government's fiscal savings target of 2 percent of GDP next
year.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy will speak on the issue at a
late afternoon news conference in Brasilia.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal and W Simon)