* Tax collection hits new record for October

* Tax revenues boosted by duties linked to imports

BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil's tax collection rose 9 percent in October from a year ago, hitting a new record for the month on a surge in revenues from import duties in Latin America's biggest economy, the tax authority said on Friday.

Federal government tax income in October BRTAX=ECI rose to 88.74 billion reais ($50 billion), up 9 percent from the same month a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.

Revenue from import tax rose more than 18 percent in October from a year ago while duties on industrial products jumped 17.6 percent the same month, the tax authority said.

In September, the government of President Dilma Rousseff hiked taxes on imported cars in a bid to protect the local industry that has struggled with a flood of cheap imports.

Later a court delayed the tax increase until December. Manufacturers have warned that increases in duties could discourage investment in the country.

The tax authority's deputy head Zayda Manatta said the government maintained its estimate for 2011 tax collection growth at between 11 percent and 11.5 despite a slowdown in activity at home.

The Brazilian economy has slowed sharply with activity figures from the central bank indicating a possible contraction during the third quarter.

Tax collection has risen rapidly so far this year. In the first ten months of the year, the government has collected 809.4 billion reais in taxes, up an inflation-adjusted 12.23 percent from a year earlier.

Higher tax revenue is seen helping the government reach its fiscal targets this year, even prompting Rousseff to increase the primary public sector budget surplus goal by 10 billion reais ($5.6 billion) this year in a bid to control inflation and trim interest rates. [ID:nN1E77S0II]

The primary surplus is closely watched by investors since it gauges a country's capacity to service its debt. The figure represents the excess of revenues before interest payments.

The country fell short of its primary surplus target in 2010, with a consolidated primary surplus BRPSPS=ECI of 2.78 percent of gross domestic product in the 12 months through December, well below the goal of 3.1 percent of GDP for the year.

In September, tax collection amounted to 75 billion reais, according to data released by the tax authority a month ago.

($1= 1.7855 reais)

(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by Diane Craft)