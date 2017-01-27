BRASILIA Jan 27 Brazil collected 1.29 trillion reais ($416 billion) in federal taxes in all of 2016, down 2.97 percent in real terms from last year due to a two-year recession that has destroyed hundreds of businesses and left millions unemployed.

Tax collection dropped 1.19 percent to 127.607 billion reais in December from the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)