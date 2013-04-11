* Ruling only impacts Vale for 1996-2001 taxes
* Bulk of foreign unit tax case remains unresolved
* Decision may raise risk for Brazil multinationals
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 A Brazilian Supreme
Court ruling on Wednesday will trim global miner Vale SA's
30.5 billion real ($15.5 billion) disputed tax
liability by about 5 percent while leaving the bulk of the debt
up to future decisions by Brazil courts, company documents show.
The court's complex and incomplete decision on the
constitutionality of Brazilian tax rules for foreign
subsidiaries only resolved related Brazilian tax assessments on
Vale for the 1996-to-2001 period.
That period makes up most of a 1.5 billion real tax bill,
plus interest and penalties, that Vale received in 2007 for the
profits at foreign units in 1996-2002, according to Vale filings
with securities regulators.
The rules being challenged came in effect in 2001 and cannot
be applied retroactively, the court said. Vale general counsel
Clovis Torres called the decision a "great victory" late
Wednesday. He said it would make a significant dent in the
company's tax liability.
The other 29 billion real of Vale liabilities under the 2001
regulations remain unresolved by the courts after more than a
decade of litigation. And while Vale has the biggest tax debt
under the 2001 rules, other companies also face assessments.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most traded class of
stock fell 1.6 percent to 32.40 reais in Sao Paulo on Thursday,
on track for its lowest close in more than a week. On Wednesday,
they fell 3.5 percent. Vale is down 21 percent this year.
Leaving the case unresolved, the court raised the regulatory
and political risk not just for Vale but also for other rapidly
globalizing Brazilian multinationals such as meat packer JBS SA
, aircraft maker Embraer SA and
construction giant Odebrecht SA.
"The best thing we can say for Vale about the ruling is that
it is inconclusive," mining company analysts Filipe Hirai and
Karel Luketic BoA Merrill Lynch in Sao Paulo wrote in a note to
investors late Wednesday. "The ruling was a negative surprise,
but not conclusive for Vale."
Vale's press office said on Thursday it is still trying to
determine what part of the 1996-2002 assessment applies to the
period before the rules were made in 2001.
TAX TIMING LOSS
Vale also lost a key point.
The Supreme Court challenge stems from a 2001 decision by
Brazil's tax authorities to change the way taxable income from
foreign units is determined. At the time, the expansion of
Brazilian companies abroad led to concerns that they would use
foreign subsidiaries to evade Brazilian taxes needed to fund the
country's schools, health care, roads and other infrastructure.
The new tax provision, Article 74 of Presidential Decree
2,158, requires parent companies to book foreign subsidiary
earnings as soon as they are made, even if the earnings aren't
immediately returned to the parent in the form of dividends.
The practice was supported by the government but attacked by
Vale and the CNI, Brazil's main industrial lobby group as double
taxation. It's also a rule that could lead to multinationals
paying taxes on foreign operations that actually make losses,
not profits, CNI lawyers said.
"Vale lost one thesis, the timing of taxation, but still
maintains the strong thesis of not being double taxed," Hirai
and Luketic wrote. "The problem is that there is no time-frame
for this to be concluded."
Vale is hoping that tax treaties between Brazil and other
nations limiting the ability of each party to tax the same
profits will prevail over Article 74.
Much of the Supreme Court deliberation was based on how to
apply the 2001 rules to two types of subsidiaries. Generally
accepted accounting rules treat foreign subsidiaries in which a
Brazilian company has clear voting control differently than
those where Brazilians own only a minority, but influential,
stake.
Taxation on the affiliated companies is harder to determine
because the Brazilian company, while it does not control the
subsidiary, has influence on how investments are made and
profits are paid out as dividends, the government argues.
SPLIT DECISION
Six of the court's 11 justices said Brazil's 2001 rules for
taxing foreign affiliated companies are unconstitutional, as
long as the foreign unit was based outside a tax haven.
Hirai and Luketic said this point could increase Vale's tax
savings to as much as $1 billion, or about 6.5 percent, of
outstanding liabilities.
An issue left undecided was whether Brazil's tax rules for
controlled subsidiaries not based in tax havens or affiliated
companies in tax havens are constitutional.
The court also declined to rule on whether Brazil's tax
rules violate double taxation treaties designed to prevent two
countries from taxing the same profit. They returned that issue
to lower courts to reconsider in the light of their other
rulings.
"If the Supreme Court had any message it was that tax havens
are no good," wrote Edmo Chagas, mining company analyst with BTG
Pactual Group in Rio de Janeiro. "This, however, left the main
issue in the constitutional case unresolved: are profits from
subsidiaries in non-tax havens."
Brazil's Central Bank maintains a list of countries and
overseas jurisdictions it considers tax havens, or places where
accounting and other rules allow companies to evade taxation.
Vale said it has no units in tax havens.
The country's main business lobby CNI, which led the
constitutional challenge, called the ruling a "partial victory."
($1 = 1.9860 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Gunna Dickson)