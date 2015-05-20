RIO DE JANEIRO May 20 Brazil issued new rules
on how companies account for exchange-rate variations used in
the calculation of income taxes and several key social security
levies, a move aimed at giving businesses payment flexibility
when currency swings are large.
The rules, published Wednesday, will allow managers to
change between cash and accrual accounting regimes when the ask
price for the U.S. dollar in Brazilian reais falls or rises more
than 10 percent.
In times of major currency swings, companies can realize
large non-cash profits or losses on foreign debt, assets or
hedging operations, resulting in tax payments for which they may
not immediately have the cash on hand to pay.
Under the cash system companies are able to pay taxes when
the debt or other foreign currency operation closes or expires
rather than on a monthly basis.
The government also revoked a 4.65 percent social security
tax known as PIS/Cofins on corporate financial earnings
calculated on a non-cumulative basis that was issued on April 1.
This will cut the PIS/Cofins rate to zero on financial revenue
related to exchange-rate variations, including hedging
operations.
"Removing taxes on currency hedging operations is certainly
good news that meets a key market demand," said Denise Pavarina,
president of the Anbima lobbying group for the investment
banking industry.
The rules take effect on Wednesday.
