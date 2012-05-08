* Brazil's feared tax authority one of the world's best
* Helicopters, meters on beer kegs help tax collectors
* Officials from China, Chile come to study tactics
* Brazilians complain taxes too high, unfair
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 8 In Brazil, groups of armed
agents fly around the country by helicopter, pounding on doors
and instilling fear in the hearts of those who break the law.
They're not the police - they're from the tax agency.
The Federal Revenue Service, which has gained global renown
for its tough and creative tactics, will be one of the most
important keys to Brazil's economic prospects in 2012. President
Dilma Rousseff is counting on the agency's tax-collecting
prowess to help her government meet ambitious budget targets
without smothering the country's suddenly brittle economy.
The agency, known as "The Lion" for its official emblem as
well as its ferocious pursuit of tax dodgers, deploys everything
from gun-toting operatives to meters on beer kegs in breweries
to ensure that individuals and companies fully declare, and pay,
their share to the government.
Recent operations have had names like "Black Panther" and
"Delta" that are usually more associated with army special
forces. The agency even uses helicopters to size up
millionaires' homes and make sure they are consistent with their
tax returns.
No one is immune: Rousseff herself briefly came under
scrutiny in 2009, when she was a minister in the previous
government, because of what she said was an innocent mistake on
her tax return.
The agency's methods, as well as high and extremely complex
taxes, have prompted grumbling among some Brazilians. They point
to woeful infrastructure, education and other decrepit public
services and say they are not getting nearly enough in return
for the cash they contribute.
But others express admiration for a rare success story of
tax collection in Latin America, a region where evasion often
rivals soccer as a favorite pastime.
"When it comes to collecting taxes, Brazilians are really
good. They are probably some of the best in the world," said
Italo Lombardi, an analyst with Standard Chartered in New York.
Rousseff will need every bit of the agency's skill in what
is proving to be a surprisingly tough year for Brazil's economy.
Her government has committed to a key budget goal known as
the primary budget surplus - revenues minus expenditures except
debt payments - of about 139 billion reais ($72 billion) this
year.
The target is closely watched by investors as a sign of
whether the government is pumping too much money into the
economy. Falling short of the target could signal higher
inflation, which in turn could jeopardize Rousseff's entire
agenda, including her drive to lower interest rates.
There are two ways to balance a budget, of course, and
Rousseff can meet the target in part by limiting spending. But
officials say she is wary of cutting too much, for fear of
causing damage to an economy that has been stagnant since the
middle of last year. In fact, Rousseff has announced some new
tax cuts to try to revive activity.
That means that the burden of hitting the budget goal will
depend primarily on another stellar performance by the Federal
Revenue Service, which managed to increase tax collection by
10.1 percent last year, when the economy grew just 2.7 percent.
SOCCER STARS, POLITICIANS NOT EXEMPT
So far, so good. In the first three months of the year, the
government was able to save nearly a third of its primary
surplus target for the year. Tax revenues rose more than 7
percent compared to the same period in 2011.
One of the secrets behind such performance, officials say,
is the agency's willingness to ignore social status and
political connections in a country where both often grant the
elite a degree of protection in courts and elsewhere.
In April, local media reported that police seized a sports
car owned by Luis Fabiano - a soccer star for the popular Sao
Paulo club. Fabiano, a former member of Brazil's national team,
denied the authorities' allegation that he had failed to pay
taxes on the Audi, which is worth nearly half a million reais.
"The role of the tax authority is to let taxpayers know that
we are keeping an eye on them and that they should do the right
thing," Caio Candido, the agency's undersecretary for
inspection, said in an interview.
The agents themselves also have a good record of doing the
right thing. Corruption cases are few and far between, a sharp
contrast with the deluge of charges against officials in the
police and other public institutions.
Officials from Chile, Tanzania and even China have come to
Brazil to study what makes the agency so effective.
Several Latin American countries such as Mexico and Paraguay
are believed to lose as much as half of potential tax revenues
to evasion and lax enforcement. By contrast, evasion in Brazil
is thought to be around 16 percent of potential income,
according to the Tax Planning Institute, a private Brazil-based
group.
That rate is high when compared to some northern European
countries, experts say, but much better than that of many
emerging market peers.
Average tax evasion in Brazil from 2000-2009 was below that
of China, India, Russia and South Africa - Brazil's fellow
members of the BRICS group of large emerging markets - according
to data from Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based
research group that advocates financial transparency.
More than 25 million Brazilians declare income tax. That is
less than a quarter of the economically active population
because most Brazilians make less than the $8,300 a year, the
level at which people have to start paying income tax.
The high-profile cases involving individuals grab the
headlines, but the biggest money comes from closely monitoring
companies, which make up more than half of Brazil's tax revenue.
Here, technology and manpower play large roles. Teams of
accountants and legal experts are deployed to monitor the books
of companies year-round. Everardo Maciel, who helped modernize
the tax agency in the 1990s, said the authority was one of the
first in the world to fully embrace the Internet as a tool.
The agency has about 12,000 agents across Brazil and their
tasks range from monitoring the tax receipts of millionaires to
hunting for the smugglers of everything from cocaine to Chinese
toys along its border.
The government has also managed to instill habits among
Brazilians that help prevent evasion.
Cashiers at supermarkets and other retail outlets in big
Brazilian cities constantly ask their customers: "Do you want
your CPF on the receipt?" By consenting to enter their CPF,
which is a personal tax identification number, consumers get a
tax refund - and the government gets data that allows officials
to better track a company's sales.
Such measures helped the government demand a record 109
billion reais in unpaid taxes from individuals and companies
last year. Some of those accused of underpaying are global
giants like iron-ore miner Vale, which is partly
owned by the government.
Most tax cases take years to be resolved in courts, but the
tax agency was able to secure about 18 billion reais in back
payments last year alone.
NOT EVERYONE IS IMPRESSED
Some Brazilians see a less virtuous explanation for the tax
agency's efficiency - what they describe as their
government's all but insatiable appetite for money.
Tax revenues equal to about 35 percent of the country's
gross domestic product, well above emerging-market peers and
more in line with European countries. But the services offered
in return are hardly Europe-like, as Brazil's roads, schools and
police remain under-resourced even by Latin American standards.
Sixty-five percent of Brazilians disapprove of the
government's tax policies, according to a CNI-Ibope poll
released in April. Brazilian vent their anger on websites with
names that, translated into English, mean "timetoact.com" or
"bigtaxholiday.com."
"Tax collection in this country is very high, but why is the
application of that money not as efficient as collection?" said
Gilberto Luiz do Amaral, head of studies at the Tax Planning
Institute.
Amaral is the creator of the "taxmeter," a website with
real-time projections on how much the government is collecting,
juxtaposed with headlines like "This could buy 6 million
ambulances."
Taxes are not only high but complex. Brazil ranks 150th out
of 183 countries in terms of ease of paying taxes, according to
the World Bank's Doing Business ranking. It takes nearly seven
times longer for companies to prepare their taxes in Brazil than
the average elsewhere in Latin America, the bank says.
The marginal tax rate for companies in Brazil averages about
34 percent. Business owners often complain they are charged
twice and sometimes even three times the same tax by
municipalities and states.
Tax laws are complicated and fast-changing. Private lawyers
estimate a new tax rule is created about every seven weeks.
Rousseff says she gets the message. She has vowed to improve
the quality of spending and seek tax cuts.
"The government needs to use public resources efficiently
and with honesty," Rousseff said in a televised address last
week, "so that people feel they are getting a good return for
their taxes."