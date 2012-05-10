SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's Federal Supreme Court
issued an injunction on Wednesday suspending the payment of
about 24 billion reais ($12.4 billion) in back taxes by mining
company Vale.
Justice Marco Aurélio de Mello said a claim by the Finance
Ministry's legal adviser to demand an immediate payment by Vale
was not possible until the court, known as STF, discussed it in
a plenary session, according to a ruling distributed by email.
The government says that Vale for years avoided paying
income taxes on profit obtained by its foreign-based
subsidiaries.
A spokeswoman for Vale in Rio de Janeiro said the company
would not comment on the STF decision.