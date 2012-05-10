* Highest court suspends overdue tax payment on Vale
* Vale says gov't claim amounts to double taxation
* Lingering tax dispute with Brazil weighing on shares
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Eduardo Simões
SAO PAULO, May 9 Brazil's highest court
suspended on Wednesday the payment of about 24 billion reais
($12.4 billion) in back taxes by mining company Vale,
handing the world's largest iron ore producer a temporary
victory in a dispute with the government.
Justice Marco Aurélio de Mello at the Federal Supreme Court
said a claim by the Finance Ministry's legal adviser to demand
an immediate payment by Vale was not possible until the court,
known as STF, discussed it in a plenary session, according to a
ruling distributed by email.
Vale is fighting four actions by the Brazilian Federal
Revenue Service, which claims the mining firm has avoided paying
levies on profits obtained at some of its foreign subsidiaries.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company says it has already paid this
money to foreign governments and taxing the company again is an
unfair burden.
"I submit this to a plenary vote so, jointly, the court
decides whether the claims go against the country's
Constitution," Mello said in his ruling.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 2 percent over the
past 12 months, have suffered in the wake of the dispute, one of
the nation's biggest against a single company. The dispute
underscores the political and regulatory risks that companies
the size of Vale face around the world as governments seek to
take greater control of national resources.
Vale has in recent years been the subject of government
pressure to invest more in projects that create jobs but are
detrimental to profits. The government's tax claims, which date
back from the early 2000s, amount to more than half Vale's
$22.9 billion profit in 2011 and nearly all of its 2010 profit.
The tax dispute could also mark a setback for Vale's
overseas growth strategy. For years, Vale sought to become the
world's top diversified miner by boosting revenue from sales of
metals and minerals other than iron ore.
If the decision holds up in the courts, it could open the
door for cases against other Brazilian-based companies that have
tax liabilities on foreign earnings.
A spokeswoman for Vale in Rio de Janeiro said the company
would not comment on the STF decision.