By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 18 Brazil will boost its Internet
communications to reduce dependence on U.S. hubs and be able to
host global data centers for heavy users like YouTube and
Netflix Inc, Jorge Bittar, head of state-run telecoms
company Telebras, said in an interview.
At present, all submarine fiber-optic cables connect Brazil
to the Internet through the United States.
That is a security risk in a "post-Snowden" world, said
Telebras Chief Executive Officer Bittar, referring to the 2013
revelations of former National Security Agency analyst Edward
Snowden, including that the U.S. agency spied on President Dilma
Rousseff and other Brazilians.
In a move late next year that will bring the Internet to
remote corners of Brazil, European space-transporter Arianespace
will launch a geostationary satellite for Brazil from French
Guiana, with a throughput of 56 gigabits per second.
By 2017, a submarine cable with more than 30
terabit-per-second capacity will open a high-speed link to
Portugal allowing European astronomers to watch the stars
through telescopes in Chile.
"The submarine cable will give us greater security and more
agile communications with Europe," Bittar said.
The electronic surveillance scandal prompted Brazil to buy
the satellite from French aerospace supplier Thales SA
instead of a U.S. company.
Brazil has paid half of its $654 million cost and is
building antennas to connect the country from poor city suburbs
to remote corners of the Amazon.
The purchase was not hit by recent spending cuts because one
of Rousseff's priorities is to bring Internet to every Brazilian
school, Bittar said.
The satellite will be shared with Brazil's armed forces
whose communications currently rely on renting satellite bands
from Star One, a unit of Embratel, a company controlled by
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil.
The 5,875-km (3,650-mile) cable will be laid from Lisbon to
Fortaleza in northeast Brazil by a joint venture formed by
Telebras and Spain's IslaLink at a cost of $185 million.
European research networks will put up 25 million euros
($28 million) in return for 25 years of access to one-sixth of
the cable's capacity, which will give them a very high speed
connection to the European Southern Observatory telescopes in
Chile's Atacama desert. The joint venture is talking to future
heavy users to cover the remainder of the investment.
The cable will allow Brazil to have its first global
Internet exchange point in Fortaleza and ample bandwidth to set
up data centers needed by heavy Internet users, especially big
video operations, Bittar said.
