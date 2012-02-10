* Bonds sell aims to refinance debt, fund investment plan

* New sell comes days after $1.5 bln issuance abroad

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 9 Brasil Telecom, a unit of Brazilian telecommunications group Oi , said on Thursday it plans to sell 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion) of bonds in the local market to refinance short-term debts and fund its investment plan.

The company plans to sell 200,000 bonds at a price of 10,000 reais each in two series, Oi said in a statement.

The first series will have a maturity of 5 years while the second will mature in 8 years.

The planned issuance comes only days after the company concluded the sale of $1.5 billion 10-year debt in Ireland.

Itau BBA, BB Investimentos and Bradesco BBI will be the managers of the operation.