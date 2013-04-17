By Sérgio Spagnuolo
| RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17
introduce a blazing-fast fourth-generation wireless network
before the 2014 World Cup, fewer than a dozen compatible
smartphones will be available in stores, compared with the
hundreds of models on sale worldwide.
And the phones will be operational in a just few cities at
first.
The launch of 4G services is crucial for Brazil to modernize
its thinly stretched telecommunications infrastructure and ease
the burden on 3G networks, which currently support over 68
million data users, according to regulator Anatel.
But Brazilians venturing onto the new networks have to chose
among a few pricey devices from companies such as BlackBerry
, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics
Inc and Sony Mobile.
So far, 11 4G-enabled smartphones, all of them high-end
devices, were approved by Anatel to operate in the country. That
compared with over 260 devices worldwide with the technology.
Apple Inc's iPhone, one of the most coveted cell
phones in Brazil, is not compatible with the 2.5 gigahertz
frequency used for the country's current 4G network.
An auction for the broadcast frequency compatible with the
iPhone 5 is not expected in Brazil until next year. Apple
declined to comment on whether it plans to launch a compatible
device in Brazil before then.
"4G is still recent in Brazil, so an avalanche of 4G
smartphones is not expected," said Bruno Freitas, an analyst at
technology research firm IDC.
Limited coverage is also an issue. According to auction
rules for the 4G frequency, mobile operators are required to
start offering the service only in the six cities that will hold
soccer games during the Confederations Cup in June. Some
companies started offering the service this week.
The host cities have a combined 18 million residents, less
than one-tenth of the country's population.
By the end of the year, before the World Cup, carriers
should extend 4G coverage to 12 of Brazil's largest and richest
cities, with a population of more than 35 million people.
Brazil is expected to become the fifth largest smartphone
market in 2013, behind China, the United States, the United
Kingdom and Japan, according to IDC. It forecast 28 million new
devices will be sold in the South American country this year.
Brazil's telecom industry expects sales of 4 million 4G
devices, Anatel's president João Rezende recently told
reporters.
SAMSUNG, BLACKBERRY TO OFFER PHONES
Electronics giant Samsung, whose Galaxy line is one of the
best-selling handheld devices in the world, will launch four
smartphone models in May and others later in the year, according
to senior products manager Ricardo Araújo.
"We are still considering bringing in new products to the
Brazilian market, but there is a very aggressive plan to
increase the 4G portfolio in the second half of the year", he
said.
BlackBerry also plans to launch up to four models compatible
with Brazil's 4G network in 2013, two of which were already
announced - the new touch-screen Z10 and the Q10 - country
manager João Stricker said. Two other devices could share the
new BlackBerry 10 platform, he said.
LG, which already has two 4G devices approved by Anatel,
intends to launch its high-end smartphone Optimus G in Brazil in
the next few weeks, as well as two or three other compatible
models in the first half of the year, said Raphael Rocha, a
manager for products and strategy in Brazil.
Sony Mobile, which already has one device ready to hit
stores, intends to launch at least one new 4G smartphone soon,
marketing director Ana Peretti said.
Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit did not say if
it will bring more smartphones to Brazil this year beyond its
Razr HD model.
Nokia , which produces the Lumia line and
has two 4G smartphones approved by Anatel, declined to comment.