BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazil's government
will only decide on the fate of wireless carrier TIM
Participações SA after its parent company's
shareholders resolve a dispute over the participation of rival
Telefonica SA in its capital, Communications Minister Paulo
Bernardo said late on Tuesday.
Shareholders of Telecom Italia SpA, which controls
TIM Participações, may decide on Friday to oust Telecom Italia's
board. The shareholder vote is crucial for the future strategy
of Telecom Italia and its position in Brazil, where it is a
direct competitor to Telefonica.
This month, Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade ruled that
Telefonica had to exit its indirect stake in TIM Participações
or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit. Bernardo,
speaking to reporters in Brasilia, said no decision on the
Telefonica-TIM Participações situation would occur before
Telecom Italia's situation is resolved.
"The truth is, we won't decide anything until the matter is
discussed and decided in Italy," Bernardo said.
The minister's remarks are a signal that Brazil's government
will wait to decide on the implications of a deal that could
lead TIM Participações to be split or sold to a rival,
triggering a massive rearrangement of the nation's
telecommunications market.
When asked about the possibility of a split of TIM
Participações, Bernardo stopped short of ruling it out. Yet he
warned that potential conflicts of interest might prevent
Telefonica from participating in an eventual decision to break
TIM out in separate parts.
"First we need to know how it would be done," he said. "But
if Telefonica is not allowed to make any decisions on TIM, how
would (Telefonica) be allowed to discuss a potential split?"
Sources told Reuters recently that Telefonica could pressure
Telecom Italia to sell TIM Participações any time after mid-2014
to both recoup part of its money-losing investment in the
Italian company and ease competition in Brazil.
Some analysts have said the Cade ruling may force Telefonica
to speed up the sale of its stake in Telecom Italia. That would
create a headache for the company, which is already busy dealing
with antitrust reviews following deals in Ireland and Germany,
or even derail it.