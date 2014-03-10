BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian telecom regulator
Anatel will scrutinize any merger that could result in a smaller
number of mobile phone carriers and will only approve those
based on strong economic reasons, President Joao Rezende told
Valor Economico.
Brazil's mobile phone market will continue to have four big
independent carriers through the next two or three years, which
is a positive scenario as it fosters competition, Rezende said
in an interview that the paper published on Monday.
"Anatel will not come up with any policy to concentrate the
Brazilian market, even though we cannot rule out this outcome,"
Rezende said. "We would need to know if a foreign group is
losing strength overseas, jeopardizing its ability to keep
investing here. But we haven't seen concrete signs of that so
far."
Since late last year, persistent media reports have
suggested the possible breakup and sale of TIM Participações
, the nation's second-largest wireless operator. Such
a deal could ease antitrust issues facing Telefonica in
Brazil as it tightens its grip on TIM's parent, Telecom Italia
.
The companies involved in the reports have denied any such
negotiations.
Brazil's crowded wireless market has slowed sharply from a
recent boom, when falling prices and low unemployment resulted
in growth to more than 270 million mobile connections in a
country of nearly 200 million people.
The slowdown, stemming from tighter credit and eroding
consumer confidence, is reinforcing expectations among some
analysts that Brazil might soon lose one mobile carrier.
But Rezende said that instead of losing competitors,
Brazil's mobile phone market could gain a fifth big carrier with
the expansion of NII Holdings Inc's Nextel or the
arrival of a foreign company in the 4G market through an auction
in August.