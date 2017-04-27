BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
BRASILIA, April 27 The Brazilian government will introduce legislation granting it the power to intervene when telecom operators declare bankruptcy, the head of the country's telecoms regulator Anatel said on Thursday.
Juarez Quadros said the decision was meant to avoid any judicial questioning of future interventions. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION