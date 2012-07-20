* TIM, other mobile operators face crackdown on poor service
* Regulator needs at least two weeks to vet investment plans
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Telecom Italia's
Brazil unit said late on Thursday that it will
challenge in court a penalty by the country's telecommunications
regulator that suspended its sale of mobile phone plans in 19
states due to complaints over service.
The penalty is part of a drive by Brazil's regulator, known
as Anatel, to push the country's mobile operators to improve
coverage and customer service as consumer complaints soar.
TIM Participações said it would file a court
challenge to the sales halt on Friday, stating that the penalty
was "excessive and creates an imbalance in competitiveness of
the market".
Anatel on Wednesday also ordered two other mobile operators
to halt sales in various states, although TIM received the
stiffest penalty.
The suspensions are to remain in place for each company
until they present an investment plan to show how they will
improve service. Once a plan is presented, it will take the
regulator at least two weeks to evaluate whether it is
sufficient for a lifting of the ban, an Anatel official told
Reuters on Thursday.
The other two operators facing bans are Grupo Oi
and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil
.
The severity of TIM's penalty caused shares in Telecom
Italia to tumble at the Milan stock exchange on Thursday.
Trading in the shares was halted at one point as the stock fell
by 8 percent.