BRASILIA Jan 16 Brazil will increase a
subsidized credit line available to farmers to prepare for the
2017-2018 crop by about one-fifth to 12 billion reais ($3.72
billion), President Michel Temer told Reuters on Monday.
The new crop financing will allow Brazilian producers to
purchase agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and
pesticides at reduced interest rates to better plan future
production.
Last year, the government made 10 billion reais available to
prepare for the 2016-2017 crop, which is on track to break
records.
The agricultural sector has provided a rare glimmer of hope
amid the worst recession on record in Brazil, the top exporter
of soy, coffee, sugar, orange juice and tobacco.
Government crop agency Conab forecasts a record soy crop of
103.8 million tonnes for the 2016-2017 season in the country.
Favorable weather is expected to improve corn and wheat crops as
well, it said.
"We will inject 12 billion reais into agriculture," Temer
said in an interview in his office in the Planalto presidential
palace. "It will be announced this week or next week (as part
of) the pre-crop plan."
Last year, state-controlled Banco do Brasil, the
country's No. 1 lender by assets, offered a preferential
interest rate of 8.75 percent for new crop financing. The
government usually pays the difference between that rate and the
normal cost for the bank to raise the capital in the market.
Interest rates in Brazil are falling from decade-high levels
as inflation subsides during the economic slowdown. The central
bank cut its benchmark lending rate last week by 75 basis points
to 13.00 percent - markets had expected a smaller cut.
Temer, who took over from former president Dilma Rousseff
after her impeachment last year, also said in the interview that
government agency Sebrae would announce a further 1.2 billion
reais in cheap financing for small- and medium-sized businesses.
The increase in credit comes as Temer's center-right
government seeks ways to drag Latin America's largest economy
out of a two-year recession without placing further strain on
overstretched government finances.
His government announced a series of measures in December
aimed at reducing the debts of struggling companies and making
it easier to do business in Brazil.
