BRASILIA, March 29 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that the country will maintain its commitment with fiscal discipline to regain the confidence of financial markets as the country slowly emerges from of a two-year recession.

Temer's government is expected to announce later on Wednesday a series of tax increases and a spending freeze to meet its primary budget deficit goal of 139 billion reais ($44.37 billion). ($1 = 3.1331 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)