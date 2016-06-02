Brazil's interim President Michel Temer speaks during a inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Transparency, Torquato Jardim, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Any tax increases to help close Brazil's sweeping budget deficit should be temporary in nature, interim President Michel Temer said in a Thursday interview, adding that the government is focussed on curbing expenditures to rebalance public finances.

In an interview with TV channel SBT, Temer said the country needs to discuss and revamp the pension system or else face serious financial shortcoming in a few years. He defended the implementation of a minimum retirement age and compulsory contribution requirements as key aspects of the reform.

