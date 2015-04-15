(Adds share price, Ternium appeal)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 Common shares in
Brazil's Usiminas jumped over 16 percent on Wednesday
after securities industry regulator CVM demanded its two top
shareholders extend a tender offer for the rest of the
steelmaker's common shares.
The decision is the latest twist in a struggle for control
between the shareholders Luxembourg-based Ternium SA and
Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.
Ternium said on Wednesday it would appeal the CVM decision,
while Nippon said it needed to fully understand the details
before making a decision.
The two control Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as
the company is formally known, through a shareholder accord but
have been at loggerheads for six months over the departure of
the steelmaker's former chief executive officer, leading to a
number of court cases and appeals to the regulator.
The CVM decision relates to last October, when Ternium
increased its stake by buying 616.7 million reais ($200 million)
worth of shares from the workers' pension fund of state-run
Banco do Brasil SA, known as Previ. At the time, Ternium stated
the deal would not trigger a tender offer to other minority
shareholders.
The decision by the CVM, which was asked to review the deal
by Nippon Steel, overturns that and says the offer must be
extended by both Ternium and Nippon Steel, according to the
Usiminas statement late Tuesday.
"We have received such a notice from CVM," a Nippon Steel
spokeswoman in Tokyo said on Wednesday. "We will check on
details and consider what measures we would take."
It is unclear how the regulator's ruling would affect the
battle for control, Citigroup analyst Alex Hacking wrote in a
note to clients.
Ternium offered 12 reais per share in its October offer, an
82 percent premium to the closing price on the day before the
deal was announced, but since then the shares have rallied,
rising to 19.60 reais on Wednesday.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Ternium owns 26.9 percent
of Usiminas while Nippon Steel controls a 29.1 percent stake.
Rival steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA
owns about 14 percent of Usiminas' common shares.
Ternium and Nippon Steel have been at odds since former
Usiminas CEO Julian Eguren, who previously worked at Ternium,
was dismissed over allegations of misuse of funds in September.
Eguren denies wrongdoing and Ternium has demanded his
reinstatement while Nippon Steel has refused.
($1 = 3.06 Brazilian reais)
