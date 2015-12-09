BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
SAO PAULO Dec 9 The chief executive officer of TIM Participacoes SA, Rodrigo Abreu, said the telecommunications provider will review opportunities for consolidation when they arise but denied there was a deal in the works to merge with Brazil's biggest fixed-line operator Oi SA .
"When we look toward the future, it's natural that there should be opportunities for consolidation. If they appear, we will be open to analyze them," Abreu said. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial S.A., --BI Bank, S.A., --Contecnica S.A., --Financiera Industrial, S.A., --Industrial Senior Trust, --Industrial Subordinated Trust, --Westrust Bank (International) Limited --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala S.A., --Mercom Bank Limited, --Agromercantil Se