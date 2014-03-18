BRASILIA, March 18 Brazil has yet to see the
effects of its monetary policy on slowing the pace of inflation,
Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, Tombini said
Brazil's central bank will remain especially vigilant and
cautious during a transition period for liquidity in the global
economy.
The central bank is expected to wrap up its aggressive
monetary tightening cycle after another 25-basis-point rate hike
in April. Although inflation remains high, some policymakers
fear more interest rate hikes could hamper an economy that has
been stuck in a rut since 2011.