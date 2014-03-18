(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)

BRASILIA, March 18 Brazil has yet to see the effects of its monetary policy on slowing the pace of inflation, Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, Tombini said Brazil's central bank will remain especially vigilant and cautious during a transition period for liquidity in the global economy.

The central bank is expected to wrap up its aggressive monetary tightening cycle after another 25-basis-point rate hike in April. Although inflation remains high, some policymakers fear more interest rate hikes could hamper an economy that has been stuck in a rut since 2011. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)