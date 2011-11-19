* Tombini says high liquidity hinders inflation rate cut

* Brazil's economy could grow 4.5-5 pct in medium term

* No quick solution for debt crisis in Europe

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Too much liquidity in global markets and high commodities prices are making it difficult for Brazil to cut its inflation target in the short term, the president of the country's central bank, Alexandre Tombini, told news magazine Veja.

The central bank is targeting an inflation of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points this year.

"We do not have room to review the Brazilian target at this moment," Tombini said, adding that such a decision would depend on how the Brazilian and the global economic situation will evolve.

Tombini said that Brazil's economy could grow at an annual rate of between 4.5 and 5 percent in the medium term with inflation under control as long as the global economy does not suffer any new economic shock.

The economy is expected to grow this year 3.5 percent after expanding 7.5 percent in 2010, the fastest pace in 24 years and one of the highest rates among major economies. That pressured consumer prices, which have continued rising briskly in 2011.

The head of the central bank also told Veja that beating the debt crisis in Europe will be a long and bumpy process.

"They won't be out of this crisis overnight. It will take time for trust to be reinstated," he said.

But Brazil is now in a better shape to weather the crisis than it was in 2008, Tombini said, noting that the country's international reserves top $350 billion, compared with $205 billion three years ago.

(Reporting by Inae Riveras, Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Wilson)