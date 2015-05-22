RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's monetary policy will remain vigilant in order to ensure inflation returns to the 4.5 percent center of its target range at the end of 2016, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.

Speaking at a central bank event in Rio de Janeiro, Tombini said the Brazilian economy was currently going through a necessary adjustment.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte)