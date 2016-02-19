SAO PAULO Feb 18 Central Bank Chairman
Alexandre Tombini said Brazil's decision to hold rates stable
last month was a response to greater economic uncertainty
globally in 2016 stemming from falling oil prices and slowing
growth in China.
In an interview on Globo News TV, Tombini said Brazil was
not the only country to respond to the growing economic
volatility that picked up this year. Central banks in Japan and
Europe also took a more cautious approach to monetary policy.
Brazil's rate setting committee, known as the Copom, decided
to leave the benchmark interest rate at 14.25 percent on Jan.
20, despite inflation surpassing 10 percent, which surprised
markets that had been expecting rates to rise.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)