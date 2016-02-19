(Adds comments from central bank director)
SAO PAULO/FORTALEZA Feb 19 Central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini said Brazil's inflationary pressures did not
permit interest rate cuts, adding the decision to hold interest
rates stable last month responded to greater global economic
uncertainty.
"This inflation outlook does not allow for consideration of
looser monetary policy," Tombini said in a late Thursday
television interview on Globo News.
Brazil's central bank decided to leave its benchmark
interest rate at 14.25 percent last month, despite inflation
above 10 percent and market expectations that the bank would
raise rates.
Central bank director Altamir Lopes also said on Friday that
the bank was not considering rate cuts, dismissing market
speculation that policymakers could lower borrowing costs to
give a breather to an economy mired in recession.
Lopes, one of the bank's eight voting board members, said he
believes that a sharp drop in government-controlled prices and
global economic uncertainties will help lower inflation back to
the target range of between 2.5 and 6.5 percent.
Tombini said in the interview that there had been no
political interference from President Dilma Rousseff, adding
that Brazil was not the only country to respond to the growing
economic volatility this year. Central banks in Japan and Europe
have also taken a more cautious approach to monetary policy.
Tombini and the government have played down concerns about
interference in rate-setting policy, as Rousseff's leftist base
blames tighter credit for pushing Brazil deeper into what may be
its worst economic contraction in almost a century.
There was "zero political influence" in the January rate
decision, Tombini said.
