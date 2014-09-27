SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Opening up Brazil to more
foreign trade would be a "disaster for Brazilian industry,"
Trade Minister Mauro Borges said in newspaper interview on
Saturday, rebuffing a common plea among business leaders in
Latin America's largest economy.
Fewer trade barriers would lead to the "Mexicanization" of
Brazilian industry, Borges told Folha de S.Paulo, turning the
country's factories into little more than an assembly line for
foreign firms and weakening Brazil's manufacturing supply chain.
His comments may offer a preview of Brazilian trade policy for
the next four years should President Dilma Rousseff win
re-election next month.
Mexico's light assembly factories, or "maquiladoras," are
often used by U.S. firms to take advantage of cheap labor, with
goods usually exported back to the U.S. market. They account for
nearly two-thirds of the country's non-oil exports at about $196
billion a year, according to 2013 data.
In contrast, Brazilian industry is mostly focused on the
domestic market, with local manufacturers protected by high
import tariffs, local content rules for government procurement
contracts, subsidized credit and a wave of stimulus measures to
boost output and protect jobs.
Yet Brazilian firms have struggled for years because of poor
infrastructure and high costs. The manufacturing sector is
expected to contract 1.94 percent in 2014, according to a
central bank survey released this week.
Many business leaders believe lower trade barriers would
help cut the cost of inputs and make local industry more
competitive in the global marketplace.
Brazil's 2014 trade numbers moved into a slight surplus in
August after hovering in negative territory through most of the
year. The country's trade surplus fell to its lowest level in
over a decade in 2013, causing the country's current account
deficit to widen sharply.
Borges attributed those numbers to Brazil's "relatively open
economy," in which some imports replaced locally manufactured
products.
According to International Monetary Fund data, Brazil is the
most closed major economy in the Americas, with trade accounting
for only about a quarter of gross domestic product. An
International Chamber of Commerce study released last year ranks
Brazil near the bottom of G20 economies for openness to trade.
Borges also told Folha that he is against a trade deal with
the United States as both economies "would not be prepared" for
such an agreement, citing the unlikelihood of U.S. congressional
approval and low import tariffs between the two countries.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Douglas Royalty)