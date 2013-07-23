* Brazil's trade deficit raises urgency for new deals
* Bilateral talks with EU not ruled out - official
* Mercosur debating ways to speed up EU talks
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 23 Brazil wants to change the way
the regional trade bloc Mercosur negotiates trade agreements
with the European Union to speed up talks that have been going
since 1995, a senior Brazilian government official told Reuters.
Mercosur, which is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay,
Venezuela and Uruguay, is trying to revive negotiations with the
EU to ink a trade deal that would encompass 750 million people
and $130 billion of annual trade.
Pressured by a widening trade deficit, Brazil is leading
those efforts, acknowledging differences in the widely diverse
Mercosur group and looking to speed things up by potentially
allowing members to negotiate at their own pace.
"Our desire is to advance our trade agenda and our business
sector is also moving in that direction. We need to figure out a
way to do just that," Deputy Trade Minister Ricardo Schaefer
said in an interview.
"The Mercosur is very important and strategic for Brazil,
but we have an agenda and there are some asymmetries that we
need to tackle," he said, noting Uruguay also wants to move
faster, while Argentina, because of its balance of trade
problems, prefers a slower approach.
The willingness of Latin America's largest economy to take a
flexible approach to the way Mercosur negotiates is an
indication that Brazil is growing weary of the restraints the
group puts on its plans to expand abroad to counter an economic
slowdown at home.
Brazilian business groups have called on the government to
push Mercosur to allow each member to negotiate trade deals at
their own pace in a bid to accelerate talks.
"We are in no position to rule out anything," said Schaefer,
who acknowledged that Argentina's balance of payments problems
add a "complexity" to negotiations with the Europeans. "The only
thing that we rule out is the end of Mercosur."
Mercosur rules forbid countries from unilaterally signing
deals that involve the trade of goods.
Even if Mercosur accelerates talks, a deal with the EU may
still take years to materialize, analysts say. Both sides have
agreed to exchange offers by the end of the year on how far they
are willing to go in opening up sectors ranging from services to
agriculture.
A widening trade deficit and potential competing trade deals
elsewhere have prompted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff to
seek bilateral and regional deals to bolster exports at a time
when its economy is stuck in a rut.
Schaefer said that a nearly 8 percent depreciation in the
value of Brazil's currency opens a window of opportunity for
exporters who only a year ago saw a stronger real eat
away their profits.
He said the commodities powerhouse is seeking to sign
investment and services deals with other countries in Latin
America, Africa and the United States.
Rousseff is scheduled to make her first formal state visit
to United States later this year, in a diplomatic breakthrough
that officials hope can bolster trade between the continent's
largest economies.