UPDATE 2-VMware beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
BRASILIA Jan 2 Brazilian exports in 2013 will likely remain at the same level as in 2012 and 2011 as economic activity picks up in China and the United States, foreign trade secretary Tatiana Prazeres said on Wednesday.
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $19.44 billion in 2012, its smallest in a decade as a weak global economy dragged down demand for Brazilian key products like soy and iron ore.
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 1 Investors in U.S.-based exchange-traded funds charged into stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, halting a four-week period of reticence, as equities set record highs. U.S.-based stock ETFs swelled with $10.1 billion in new cash during the week ended May 31, offsetting $915 million in withdrawals from their mutual fund counterparts, which a